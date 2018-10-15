BankBazaar appoints former RBI DG Mundra as advisor

BankBazaar Co-Founder & CEO Adhil Shetty said as digital mode is increasingly becoming the preferred way to transact, there is a greater need for collaboration between fin-tech, regulators, and financial institutions. (Reuters)

Online financial services marketplace BankBazaar Monday said former RBI Deputy Governor (DG) S S Mundra has been appointed as an advisor to the company. In a statement, BankBazaar said Mundra’s expertise will help in driving 100 per cent paperless and presence-less financing by the company in India.

“This will ensure easy and frictionless access of financial products and services to all sections of the society,” Shetty said. Mundra said the road to greater financial inclusion is through technology and innovation, and BankBazaar has taken giant strides in simplifying the access to personal finance in India.

“I look forward to working with BankBazaar as an advisor in their journey to bring access to the right financial products to all Indians and will be happy to share my insights with them in this pursuit,” Mundra said. Mundra was a deputy governor at the RBI for three years till July 2017.