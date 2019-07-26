Bank of Baroda posts Rs 710 crore profit in Q1

BoB saw slippages, or fresh bad loans, rise 110% sequentially and 95% y-o-y to Rs 5,583 crore in Q1FY20, the first quarter after its merger with Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank was completed.

Public-sector lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 710 crore in the June quarter of FY20, against a loss of Rs 49 crore in the year-ago quarter, owing to a 124% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in trading gains to Rs 338 crore. The bank reported a total income of Rs 8,413 crore, up 4.3% y-o-y. Net interest income (NII) — the difference between interest earned and interest expended — stood at Rs 6,496 crore, up 2.61% y-o-y. Net interest margin (NIM) fell seven basis points (bps) y-o-y to 2.62% in Q1FY20.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 10.28% from 10.02% in the March quarter. Total provisions declined 14.22% y-o-y to Rs 3,566 crore. Net NPAs ware at 3.95% versus 3.65% in the March quarter. Exposure to accounts under the first list of large NPAs resolved under the insolvency law stood at Rs 5,820 crore and that under the RBI’s second list stood at Rs 6,957 crore. The provision coverage ratio (PCR) under the two lists was 97.42% and 84.86%, respectively.

Also read: Bank account opening, operating to go paperless; Nandan Nilekani’s new project has this in store



Domestic advances grew 5.2% y-o-y to Rs 5.33 lakh crore at the end of June 2019. BoB expects a loan growth of 15% in FY20. The lender’s current and savings account ratio fell to 36.55% in Q1FY20 from 40.82% a year ago. Its total deposits rose 8.87% y-o-y to Rs 7.86 lakh crore at the end of the June quarter.

Slippages surge 95% y-o-y

BoB saw slippages, or fresh bad loans, rise 110% sequentially and 95% y-o-y to Rs 5,583 crore in Q1FY20, the first quarter after its merger with Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank was completed. The slippage ratio for the consolidated entity improved to 3.29% in the June quarter from 3.81% in the previous quarter. The standalone BoB’s slippage ratio was 2.54%, while those for the two other banks stood at 7.81% and 4.36%, respectively.

Gross NPAs stood at Rs 69,714 crore, down from Rs 69,924 crore as on March 31. However, the gross NPA ratio rose to 10.28% at the end of June quarter from 10.02% at the end of March. The watchlist now stands at Rs 16,500 crore, of which Rs 10,700 crore came from BoB’s own book, Rs 2,884 crore from the erstwhile Dena Bank and Rs 2,856 crore from the erstwhile Vijaya Bank; Rs 10,064 crore is the value of the SMA 2 portfolio. There were no sales to ARCs.

PS Jayakumar, MD and CEO, BoB, said, “The slippages are reasonably consistent with industry levels. Recovery has been a tad lower, even as some of it came through in July. It will be a much better Q2 from a recovery standpoint.”

The largest slippage was an IL&FS road project; exposure was Rs 430 crore.

Credit costs for FY20 could range between 1.25% and 1.75%, the bank said, adding the recoveries will start increasing as the lender goes ahead and some of these will be from written off accounts. So, that will be added to the bank’s operating income. Exposure to all stressed NBFCs put together is Rs 4,200 crore. slippages, or fresh bad loans, rose 110% sequentially and 95% y-o-y.