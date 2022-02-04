Bank Holidays February 2022: Banks to remain shut for up to 12 days this month; check list here

Bank Holidays in February 2022 in India: Banks in India will remain closed for up to 12 days in February 2022, including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays.

Apart from the six weekly offs, banks will remain shut in different states on account of different holidays. The banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays every month. It may be noted that banks in Gangtok remained closed on 2nd February 2022 in view of the Sonam Losar festival celebrations. The Reserve Bank of India has categorised holidays under three categories — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks' Closing of Accounts. The list of holidays given below has been notified by RBI.

Bank holidays in February 2022

5 February 2022: Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami)/Basanta Panchami

15 February 2022- Birthday of Md. Hazrat Ali/Lui-Ngai-Ni

16 February 2022- Guru Ravi Das Ji Birthday

18 February 2022- Doljatra

19 February 2022- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

23 February 2022- General Assembly Elections-2022

On 5th February, banks in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, and Kolkata will remain shut on account of Basanta Panchami. Banks in Imphal, Kanpur, and Lucknow will be closed on 15 February on account of the birthday of Md. Hazrat Ali/Lui-Ngai-Ni. On 16 February, all the banks in Chandigarh will observe a holiday in the view of Guru Ravi Das Ji Birthday. Only banks in Kolkata will remain closed on 18 February to observe Doljatra. Banks in Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur will remain shut on 19 February on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. Only banks in Lucknow will remain shut on 23 February in view of General Assembly Elections-2022.

Weekend holidays in February 2022

6 February 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

12 February 2022: Second Saturday

13 February 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

20 February 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

26 February 2022: Fourth Saturday

27 February 2022: Sunday