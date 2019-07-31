Bandhan Bank gets nod for Gruh acquisition

The bank had sought approval of its shareholders by way of special resolution.

Bandhan Bank on Tuesday said its shareholders have approved the bank’s proposed acquisition of Gruh Finance, the affordable housing finance arm of HDFC. In a stock exchange filing, the Kolkata-based bank said around 99.36% shareholders who participated in the process voted in favour of the proposed “scheme of amalgamation” of Gruh Finance into and with Bandhan Bank.

The bank had sought approval of its shareholders by way of special resolution. In accordance with the National Company Law Tribunal Kolkata bench’s order dated June 20, a meeting of the equity shareholders was held on Tuesday to obtain the approval with respect to the proposed acquisition.

The proposed acquisition, in a share-swap deal, has already got approvals from CCI, RBI and Sebi. Now, approvals from NCLT’s Kolkata and Ahmedabad benches are required. The acquisition is expected to bring down promoter holding of Bandhan Financial Holdings in the bank to around 61% from around 82% at present. According to RBI norms, eventually, Bandhan Financial will have to lower its stake to 40%.