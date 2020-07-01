Ban on Chinese apps: Companies can present case before govt

Similarly, the department of telecommunications (DoT) will ask all telecom operators and internet service providers to block these apps from their network.

Though 59 Chinese apps have been banned, the concerned companies will be given a chance to present their case before the government.

Ministry of electronics and IT (Meity) officials said that the apps have been banned through an interim order and all of them can submit their replies and clarifications to the government within 48 hours after which an inter-ministerial committee will take a call whether to continue with the ban or revoke it. The committee comprises members from ministries of home, law, information & broadcasting, electronics & IT and officials from Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN).

Apart from officials from key ministries, the enquiry panel will have technical experts to assess whether these apps were being used for espionage and anti-national activities. The final decision regarding the apps will be taken based on the enquiry report. There is, though, no timeframe for the enquiry panel to submit its report.

After the ban ordered by the government, TikTok has been removed from Google play store and Apple app store. Other apps will also be removed soon.

Similarly, the department of telecommunications (DoT) will ask all telecom operators and internet service providers to block these apps from their network. The users, who have already downloaded these apps, will not get further updates and won’t be able to share data like videos etc with others.

Nikhil Gandhi, head of TikTok India, on Tuesday said the company will meet concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications. “TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and has not shared any information of our users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese government. Further, if we are requested to in the future, we would not do so,” Gandhi said.

Reacting on the banning of Chinese apps, Mishi Choudhary, technology lawyer and founder of SFLC.in, said the government’s move underscores that the cyber world and internet are part of the geopolitics and not some distant matter left to the techies.

“We must have a robust cyber peace or war policy that addresses our national security concerns and presents a well thought through, rights respecting policy in sharp contrast to an authoritarian regime like China,” Choudhary said.