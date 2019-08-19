Balesh Sharma steps down as CEO of Vodafone Idea; Ravinder Takkar to take over

Published: August 19, 2019 5:39:07 PM

Mobile operator Vodafone Idea on Monday said Balesh Sharma has stepped down as its CEO citing personal reasons.

“The Board of Vodafone Idea today announced that it has accepted Balesh Sharma’s request for personal reasons to step down as CEO of Vodafone Idea. Balesh will be taking up a new role with Vodafone Group, which will be announced in due course,” the statement added.

