Balance Sheet: India Inc’s interest cover improves

While the central bank has taken several steps to keep interest rates low, companies have also worked hard to rein in costs. That has helped increase profits in an environment where turnover continued to decline for most sectors.
The U-shaped pattern is encouraging and a sign that the health of the corporate sector appears satisfactory. To be more definite, though, the next two quarters need to be tracked closely.
