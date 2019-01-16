BajajAllianz General Insurance launches M-Care against vector borne diseases

January 16, 2019

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has launched M Care, a health insurance product that offers protection against seven common mosquito borne diseases namely dengue, malaria, chikungunya, kala azar, Japanese encephalitis, filariasis and zika virus.

bajaj, vector diseaseBajaj Allianz General Insurance

Tapan Singhel, manging director & chief executive officer, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, said India had seen a significant rise number of people who get diagnosed and hospitalised due to vector borne diseases hence, they have introduced a cover that is easy to understand, affordable and pays customers upfront in case of a claims scenario.

“This year in India, more than three lakhs cases of malaria and 80,000 cases of dengue were reported. This product from Bajaj Allianz General Insurance shall ensure adequate protection for people against such diseases bringing them some relief,” Singhel said.

