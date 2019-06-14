Bajaj-Uber announce partnership to launch quadricycle service

Published: June 14, 2019

The Bajaj Qute is a driver-plus-three-passenger quadricycle, which is a four-wheeled motor vehicle that’s smaller and lighter than a passenger car.

Mobility company Uber on Thursday announced a partnership with Bajaj Auto to launch the Bajaj Qute on UberXS.

The Qute comes with two fuel options — CNG and Petrol.

All units available as UberXS rides will be on the CNG fuel option.

The vehicle will go live on Uber from June 13.

Nandini Maheshwari, head, business development, Uber India & South Asia, said, “This partnership is an extension of Uber’s commitment towards lowering transportation costs, enhancing asset utilisation and improving rider convenience.”

This is Uber’s second such partnership, having recently collaborated with Yulu in Bengaluru to offer e-bikes.

Samardeep Subandh, senior VP, Bajaj Auto, said, “Bajaj Qute is the first quadricycle of India. It will prove to be an ideal solution for the mobility challenges of congestion and pollution arising from rapid urbanisation. Launched in both CNG and petrol variants, the Qute is powered by a lightweight 216cc 4-valve water-cooled DTSi engine with closed loop fuel injection system, resulting in higher fuel efficiency”.

The charges of UberXS will be between that of its UberGo and auto offering, depending on demand and other factors, Maheshwari said.

The quadricycles provide a mileage of 43km per kg and makes urban commuting more environmentally friendly and affordable.

“Bajaj Qute is the first quadricycle of India and will prove to be an ideal solution for the mobility challenges of congestion and pollution arising from rapid urbanisation. Its small size helps parking in congested areas,” Bajaj Auto DGM Prashant Ahir said.

Uber will operate the UberXS in Bengaluru for some time before it makes its way into other cities.

