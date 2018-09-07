Bajaj to up 3-wheeler, quadricycle capacity to 1 million per year

According to the company annual report, the production capacity for three-wheelers had to be enhanced due to increased demand in both domestic and international markets in FY2018.

Bajaj Auto will expand its three-wheeler and quadricycle capacity to one million per year, the company said on Thursday. With the government announcing an end to permits, Bajaj, to capitalise on these developments, will shortly enhance its production capacities of three-wheelers and quadricycles, it stated.

The company said that over the last 12 months, there has been an upsurge in three-wheeler demand in India, owing mainly to permits released in Maharashtra, Karnataka, AP and Delhi. During the period from September ’17 and August ’18, Bajaj Auto sold 4,35,000 three-wheelers representing a growth of 88%.

Transport minister Nitin Gadkari, announced no-permit regime for rickshaw powered by alternate fuels, in which Bajaj Auto is the market leader, at the SIAM convention on Thursday.

Bajaj Auto also saw this announcement has a further fillip for the Bajaj Qute, which comes with CNG/LPG fuel options. The company expected more state governments approving Qute for taxi application.

Apart from growth in the domestic market, Bajaj Auto said there was growth in the three-wheeler and Qute volumes in the international markets at 65% YTD.

Bajaj Auto manufactures three-wheelers and the quadricycles in Walu plant in Aurangabad and had a capacity to make 8.40 lakh passenger carriers, goods carrier and quadricycles.

