Bajaj quadricycle makes a Qute debut, company plans to start exchange offer for autorickshaw owners

Bajaj Auto managing director Rajiv Bajaj must be a happy man. On Tuesday, a walk-in customer bought the first Bajaj Qute quadricycle in Pune, the day the showrooms were thrown open. Ramchandra Sabnis had driven an auto and had also tried his hand at a taxi but had had enough of both. The Qute displayed at the first Bajaj quadricycle dealership in Pune, Vohra Auto, caught his eye. After a test ride, his mind was made up. "The customer himself came. I did not go looking for him," says Tarminder Singh Vohra, MD of Vohra Auto. He reckons that the appeal of the vehicle lies in the low running cost. He says with a mileage of 38 km per litre for petrol vehicles and 43 km for the CNG, the Qute is more economical than running a car. Moreover, it is safer than a two-wheeler. Vohra plans to start an exchange offer for autorickshaw owners who want to trade in their old rickshaws for the Qute. Bajaj Finance is standing by to fund buyers. The Qute is being rolled out in phases as the local RTOs approvals come in and in the days ahead, it will be clear if the fight put up by the company to create this new category was worth it. Any new vehicle launch is met with scepticism and in the case of quadricycle, it is whole new category. But, with this first sale and around 40 enquiries, Vohra is enthused. "For us, the 45 enquiries we have received in two days is huge and gives us confidence that this category will take off," he said. The Qute had been well received in Kerala, said Vohra, adding it gave him confidence that the vehicle would be popular for intra-city travel. Moreover, he believes consumers could use it both for personal and commercial purposes.  Vohra is an existing autorickshaw dealer of Bajaj Auto and had sold 6,500 units last year. Both the firm and dealership were keen to work together, said Vohra. He has now added quadricycle dealership to his business. Vohra Auto has four branches in Pune at Bibewadi, Wakad, Karvenagar and Hadapsar for sales and service of these vehicles. Sanjay Raut, RTO of Pune, handed over the first Bajaj Qute on Tuesday. The petrol variant costs Rs 2.97 lakh in Pune while the CNG variant is priced at Rs 3,00,000. The commercial Qute tariff will be similar to that of the autorickshaw.