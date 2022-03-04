Bajaj Hindusthan board approves evaluating options for restructuring

The restructuring — which also includes resolution plans for debt — is to streamline the corporate structure and enhance stakeholders’ value, BHSL said in a regulatory filing.

By Rajesh Kurup



Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar’s (BHSL) board on Thursday approved evaluating various options for capital restructuring of the company, including merging of power businesses and demerger of certain businesses. The restructuring — which also includes resolution plans for debt — is to streamline the corporate structure and enhance stakeholders’ value, BHSL said in a regulatory filing.



The board has delegated powers to the officers of the company to explore and evaluate various options in consultation with advisors, it said, but did not provide any further details of its proposed restructure. Mumbai-headquartered BHSL, a part of Bajaj Group (Kushagra Bajaj), has a sugarcane crushing capacity of 1.36-lakh tonne cane per day, six distilleries with capacity to produce 800 kilolitres of industrial alcohol per day and 14 co-generation plants having a total power generation capacity of 449 MW.

