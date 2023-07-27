Bajaj Finserv Q1 profit up 48.4% on highest ever quarterly customer franchise growth

Bajaj Finserv recorded its highest ever quarterly increase in its customer franchise of 3.84 million and highest ever new loans booked at 9.94 million in Q1FY24.

Bajaj Finserv on Thursday posted profit for the quarter ended June 2023 at Rs 1,942.63 crore. (File)

Bajaj Finserv on Thursday posted profit for the quarter ended June 2023 at Rs 1,942.63 crore, up 48.4 per cent as against Rs 1,309 38 crore during the same period last year. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 23,279.98 crore, up 46.5 per cent in comparison to Rs 15,888.26 crore during the first quarter of FY23. The company recorded its highest ever quarterly increase in its customer franchise of 3.84 million and highest ever new loans booked at 9.94 million in Q1FY24.

First published on: 27-07-2023 at 13:47 IST