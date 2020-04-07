Bajaj Finance to tighten provisioning for large exposures

Bajaj Finance ’s customer franchise grew 23.5% y-o-y to 42.6 million as on March 31.

Bajaj Finance on Monday said it is looking to tighten provisioning against large exposures on its loan book. The leading consumption financier may also go for accelerated provisioning to account for the impact of the nationwide lockdown.

The company is assessing adequacy of provisioning for identified large accounts and will consider enhancing provisions for these accounts. The company is also considering one-time accelerated provisioning for Covid-19 to further strengthen its provisioning standards,” Bajaj Finance said in a notification to the exchanges.

The lender’s assets under management (AUM) grew 27.4% year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 1.48 lakh crore as on March 31, 2020. The AUM growth in the same quarter a year ago was 40.6%.

Bajaj Finance’s customer franchise grew 23.5% y-o-y to 42.6 million as on March 31. During Q4, the company acquired 1.9 million new customers. New loans booked during Q4FY20 rose 3.4% y-o-y to 6 million.

The company’s capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) stood at approximately 25% as on March 31, 2020. Its consolidated liquidity surplus stood at Rs 15,800 crore at the end of March. Its deposit book grew 62% y-o-y to Rs 21,400 crore at the end of Q4. The mix of retail and corporate books stood at 72:28.