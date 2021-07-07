Bajaj Finance sees sharp rise in new loans in June quarter

Bajaj Finance's consolidated liquidity surplus stood at approximately Rs 10,900 crore. The company said it remained well capitalised with capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) of 28.6% as of June 2021.

Bajaj Finance on Tuesday reported a rise in new loans booked during the June 2021 quarter to 4.6 million compared to 1.8 million in Q1FY21. Reporting provisional numbers for the June quarter, the company said assets under management (AUM) for the June quarter stood at Rs 1,59,000 crore compared to Rs 1,38,055 crore as of June 30, 2020.

Bajaj’s customer franchise on June 30, 2021, stood at 50.5 million compared to 43 million as of 30 June 2020. The company said it had acquired 1.9 million new customers in Q1FY22 as compared to 0.5 million in Q1FY21.

Bajaj Finance’s consolidated liquidity surplus stood at approximately Rs 10,900 crore. The company said it remained well capitalised with capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) of 28.6% as of June 2021.

The deposit book in Q1FY22 grew by Rs 2,200 crore and it stood at Rs 28,000 crore as on June 30, 2021, compared to Rs 20,061 crore as of June 30, 2020. Post the provisional quarterly report, the Bajaj Finance stock rose by 2.17% on the BSE to close at Rs 6,203.45.