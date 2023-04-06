Bajaj Finance reports over 20% y-o-y growth in March quarter

Bajaj Finance on Wednesday reported an over 20% year-on-year growth in new loan bookings for the quarter ended March, with the non-banking finance company’s figures touching a record high in FY23.
The NBFC major disbursed 7.6 million loans in the quarter, clocking a 20.6% year-on-year growth. The company booked 29.6 million loans in FY23, its highest-ever number in a year.
The assets under management (AUM) of the company in Q4FY23 grew by Rs 16,500 crore and the FY23 AUM grew by 29% to Rs 2.47 trillion.
Bajaj’s customer franchise increased by 31 lakh and stood at 6.91 crore as on March 31. The company also recorded the highest-ever increase in its customer franchise of 1.15 crore.
The NBFC said its liquidity position remained strong with a surplus at Rs 11,850 crore and it was well capitalised with a capital adequacy ratio of 24.9% as of March 31, 2023. Bajaj’s deposit book grew by 45% YoY to Rs 44,650 crore.
The Bajaj Finance stock rose by 1.21% to Rs 5,782.00 on the BSE on Wednesday and the company announced provisional numbers.