Bajaj Finance reports over 20% y-o-y growth in March quarter

Bajaj Finance on Wednesday reported an over 20% year-on-year growth in new loan bookings for the quarter ended March, with the non-banking finance company’s figures touching a record high in FY23.

The NBFC major disbursed 7.6 million loans in the quarter, clocking a 20.6% year-on-year growth. The company booked 29.6 million loans in FY23, its highest-ever number in a year.

The assets under management (AUM) of the company in Q4FY23 grew by Rs 16,500 crore and the FY23 AUM grew by 29% to Rs 2.47 trillion.

Also Read Bajaj Auto reports brisk sales in March across domestic market

Bajaj’s customer franchise increased by 31 lakh and stood at 6.91 crore as on March 31. The company also recorded the highest-ever increase in its customer franchise of 1.15 crore.

The NBFC said its liquidity position remained strong with a surplus at Rs 11,850 crore and it was well capitalised with a capital adequacy ratio of 24.9% as of March 31, 2023. Bajaj’s deposit book grew by 45% YoY to Rs 44,650 crore.

The Bajaj Finance stock rose by 1.21% to Rs 5,782.00 on the BSE on Wednesday and the company announced provisional numbers.