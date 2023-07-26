Bajaj Finance Q1 profit jumps 32.4%, beats estimates; NII at Rs 6,718.6 crore

Bajaj Finance on Wednesday posted its fiscal first quarter profit at Rs 3,436.89 crore, up 32.4 per cent in comparison to Rs 2,596.25 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year, surpassing estimates. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 12,497.81 crore, up 34.6 per cent as against Rs 9,284.26 crore during the first quarter of FY23. The company’s NII stood at Rs 6,718.6 crore. According to CNBC TV18 estimates, Bajaj Finance was expected to post a profit of Rs 3,368.3 crore and NII at Rs 6,997 crore.
Adani, Vi approach DoT for 5G rollout deadline extension