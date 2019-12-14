Bajaj Finance hires 111 from IITs

Bajaj Finance, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, has rolled out 111 offers at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) after conducting campus hiring for tech-related roles to expand its digital strength. Students from IIT Delhi, Kanpur, Roorkee, Madras, Bombay and Kharagpur were given offers for roles like developing next-gen connected IoT software’s, predictive analytics products, core information technology (IT) (cloud-based platforms) and advance analytics.

The company is currently strengthening its technology and analytics vertical with new talent. This is the first time that Bajaj Finance has hired directly from the Indian Institutes of Technology.

Bajaj Finance, one of the largest non-banks in India, currently has over 20,000 employees working across 2,000 locations in India. The company currently has more than 36 million customers availing various products from its diversified portfolio.

Anupam Sirbhaiya, chief, HR and administration officer, Bajaj Finance, said the company would offer recruits a fertile ground to continually challenge the status quo, take on big ideas and convert them into executable actions.

Anurag Chottani, EV — technology, Bajaj Finance, said, technology said currently have over 100 data scientists and analysts to analyse customer data generated from millions of customers that the company gives loans to.

Being at the top of the fintech innovations is something we have always been associated with and such hiring will strengthen our talent pool as we further our industrial fintech journey, Chottani said.