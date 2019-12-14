Bajaj Finance hires 111 from IITs

By: |
Published: December 14, 2019 2:42:48 AM

Bajaj Finance, one of the largest non-banks in India, currently has over 20,000 employees working across 2,000 locations in India. The company currently has more than 36 million customers availing various products from its diversified portfolio. 

JEE Main 2020, jee main admit card, jee main 2020 admit card, jee main, jee main, jee main 2020, jee main 2019, jee main admit card how to download, jee main exam date, jee advanced, jee admit card, jee advanced 2020, jee advanced, jee  mains syllabus, JEE Main 2020 Admit Card released

Bajaj Finance, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, has rolled out 111 offers at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) after conducting campus hiring for tech-related roles to expand its digital strength. Students from IIT Delhi, Kanpur, Roorkee, Madras, Bombay and Kharagpur were given offers for roles like developing next-gen connected IoT software’s, predictive analytics products, core information technology (IT) (cloud-based platforms) and advance analytics.

The company is currently strengthening its technology and analytics vertical with new talent.  This is the first time that Bajaj Finance has hired directly from the Indian Institutes of Technology.

Bajaj Finance, one of the largest non-banks in India, currently has over 20,000 employees working across 2,000 locations in India. The company currently has more than 36 million customers availing various products from its diversified portfolio.

Anupam Sirbhaiya, chief, HR and administration officer, Bajaj Finance, said the company would offer recruits a fertile ground to continually challenge the status quo, take on big ideas and convert them into executable actions.

Anurag Chottani, EV — technology, Bajaj Finance, said, technology said currently have over 100 data scientists and analysts to analyse customer data generated from millions of customers that the company gives loans to.

Being at the top of the fintech innovations is something we have always been associated with and such hiring will strengthen our talent pool as we further our industrial fintech journey, Chottani said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Bajaj Finance hires 111 from IITs
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Yes Bank expects third quarter to remain subdued, sees some improvement in revenue in Q4
2Microsoft unveils Xbox Series X as console war heats up
3Indian airlines likely to post loss of over $600 million this fiscal: Report