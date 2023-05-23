Bajaj Electricals Q4FY23 profit up 31.8% on-year at Rs 51.85 crore, 200% dividend declared

Bajaj Electricals posted revenue from operations at Rs 1490.11 crore, up 11.7 per cent as against Rs 1334.32 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22.

Bajaj Electricals on Tuesday posted fiscal fourth quarter profit at Rs 51.85 crore.

Bajaj Electricals on Tuesday posted fiscal fourth quarter profit at Rs 51.85 crore, up 31.8 per cent from Rs 39.35 crore in the same quarter last year. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 1490.11 crore, up 11.7 per cent as against Rs 1334.32 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22. The company’s EBITDA stood at Rs 85.6 crore for the quarter. The Board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per share (200 per cent) of the face value of Rs 2 each on equity shares of the company for the financial year ended March 2023.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Follow us on facebook

twitter

instagram

telegram