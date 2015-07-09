Bajaj Corp Q1 net up 19.94% at Rs 47.51 crore

Bajaj Corp’s net sales in the quarter under review stood at Rs 218.37 crore, up 14.29 per cent as against Rs 191.06 crore in the same period last year. (Photo: www.bajajcorp.com)

FMCG firm Bajaj Corp on Thursday reported a 19.94 per cent increase in its standalone net profit at Rs 47.51 crore for the first quarter of the 2015-16 fiscal.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 39.61 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing.

Bajaj Corp’s net sales in the quarter under review stood at Rs 218.37 crore, up 14.29 per cent as against Rs 191.06 crore in the same period last year.

During the quarter, overall expenses were at Rs 153.75 crore compared with Rs 138.47 crore.

Bajaj Corp has several products in the hair care segment such as Bajaj Almond Drops, Bajaj Kailash Parbat and Bajaj Brahmi Amla. In August 2013, Bajaj Corp acquired Ozone Ayurvedics’ ‘Nomarks’ brand to enter into the skin care segment.

The company’s scrip were trading at Rs 452.90 apiece in the afternoon trade, down 0.85 per cent from its previous close on BSE.

