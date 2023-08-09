scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Bajaj Consumer Care Q1 net profit rises 36.37 pc to Rs 46.22 cr

The total expenses during the quarter were higher at Rs 224.93 crore compared to Rs 215.23 crore a year ago.

Written by PTI
profit
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 33.89 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd (BCCL) said in a regulatory filing.

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Wednesday reported a 36.37 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.22 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 33.89 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd (BCCL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 265.68 crore against Rs 246.51 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Also Read
Also Read

The total expenses during the quarter were higher at Rs 224.93 crore compared to Rs 215.23 crore a year ago.

The company said its flagship hair oil brand Almond Drops registered growth of 9 per cent, which was distributed across packs in Q1, while the coconut and amla portfolio continued to scale up as planned with an increase in market share.

Also Read

International business on a consolidated basis grew by 42 per cent year-on-year, the company added. 

More Stories on
industry news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 09-08-2023 at 16:28 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS