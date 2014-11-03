Bajaj Auto motorcycle sales down 3 per cent in October

The total vehicle sales of the company during last month stood at 3,86,017 units. (Reuters)

Bajaj Auto today reported 3.27 per cent decline in motorcycle sales at 3,36,923 units in October 2014.

The company had sold 3,48,323 units in the corresponding month of previous year, Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAL) said in a statement.

BAL said exports were up 14.87 per cent during the month at 1,58,547 units as compared to 1,38,022 units in October 2013.

In the commercial vehicles category, its sales stood at 49,094 units, up 32.68 per cent, against 37,000 units in the same month of the previous year.

The total vehicle sales of the company during last month stood at 3,86,017 units, marginally up by 0.18 per cent, against 3,85,323 units in the same month a year-ago, the statement added.