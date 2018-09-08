Bajaj Auto gains 5% on capex plans

Despite 5% increase in the stock on Friday, Bajaj Auto’s stock has declined by 12% since January.

The shares of Bajaj Auto gained 5.06% on Friday, after the company announced its plans to expand capacity of its three wheelers and quadricycle to 10,00,00 units per year.

At the SIAM convention on Thursday, transport minister Nitin Gadkari had announced end of permit requirement for autorikshaws that would run on alternate fuels. Although a notification to this effect is yet to be issued, Bajaj Auto announced its plans for capacity expansion in three-wheelers.

Bajaj Auto commands a market share of 59% in the overall three-wheelers which includes passenger and goods carriers. In the four months from April to July, the company reported a growth of 77% at 1,30,509 units.

The second-biggest player in the three- wheeler industry is Piaggio Vehicles with 24% market share, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra with 8.4% share.

The company reported a flat Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin of 17% in the first quarter of FY19 mainly due to discounts in domestic motorcycle segment in a bid to gain market share.

However, the volumes increased due to strong growth in economy bike segment, exports and three-wheeler segment.

Bajaj Auto witnessed 75% year-on-year increase in three-wheeler volumes due to strong growth in the domestic market led by discontinuation of permits in Maharashtra and opening up of permits in a few states.

