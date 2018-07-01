Bad news for Pantene, Colgate l, Unilever, predicts Patanjali co-founder Baba Ramdev

“People pass away to heaven in 100 years, these companies will also pass away to the heaven soon,” Ramdev said.

Patanjali co-founder and yoga guru Baba Ramdev has said India’s leading FMCG companies will shut down soon. “People pass away to heaven in 100 years, these companies will also pass away to the heaven soon,” Ramdev told India TV. “So far we have only made them (companies) do Seershasana, they will get Moksha in some days,” Ramdev added. (“100 saal mein to vaise hi swargiya ho jaya karte hain… to ye companiya thode din mein swargiya ho jayengi.. abhi to humne inka seershasan karvaya tha.. thode dino mein inka moksha hone vala hai”)

Ramdev made his comments when he was asked about his earlier remarks where he had said that “Pantene will wet its pants, Colgate’s gate will be shut and Unilever’s lever will also loose” (Pantene’s pant dheele ho jayegi, Congate ka gate band ho jayega, Unilever ka lever dhila ho jayega).

During his conversation with reporters in 2016, Ramdev, the co-founder of Patanjali, had openly mocked his rivals. “Colgate will be below Patanjali by this year, and in three years, we will overtake Unilever,” Ramdev had said while he was announcing Patanjali Ayurved’s Rs 1,000-crore investment plan. “Patanjali would shut the ‘gate’ in Colgate. The birds in Nestle’s nest will also fly away,” Ramdev had said. “Pantene ka to pant gila hone wala hai, aur do saal me Unilever ka lever kharab ho jayega,” the yoga guru had added.

Asked whether his firm was eating into the market share of MNCs, Ramdev replied in a sarcastic manner, “We are totally vegetarian.” Patanjali has been successful in launching and selling its products across the country. However, the company, which has recorded multi-fold growth in recent years, is expecting a marginal growth in 2017-18, on account of Goods and Services Tax regime.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Patanjali on May 20 said it was impacted as it had a window of 10 months only in the last fiscal, as the company took two months to adopt the framework of GST system, develop infrastructure and supply chain. “We are shortly going to announce our revenue, this would be higher than the last year. We have achieved a marginal growth (last fiscal) but we are in growth mode,” Patanjali spokesperson S K Tijarawala told PTI. The company has lined up several launches – from packaged drinking water to dairy products and is expected to resume its high growth trajectory from this fiscal.