Bad news for DTH subscribers; High Court stays TRAI notice against Tata Sky, Sun Direct, others

By: |
Published: May 17, 2019 6:09:43 PM

Following the rising complaints from consumers regarding the termination of their long term plans, TRAI had served notice to major DTH operators directing them to honour the subscriptions.

Vakrangee, Dish TV, tata sky, dish tv network, Dish TV India Executive Director, Dish TV CEO, Dish TV Group CEO, Anil DuaTRAI vs Dish providers: Delhi High Court puts a stay on TRAI directive

TV subscribers’ hopes to get justice for their long term plans seem to be dashed as the Delhi High Court has put a stay on TRAI’s directive to service providers asking them to honour the longer subscriptions. Following the rising complaints from consumers regarding the termination of their long term plans, TRAI had served notice to major DTH operators directing them to honour the subscriptions of the users. However, one of the largest service providers in India — Tata Sky — dragged TRAI to the court against the directive and the Delhi High Court has put a stay on the TRAI order. Now, the matter will come up for hearing on 11 July.

High Court says

In a notice dated 15 May 2019, the Delhi High Court said that the TRAI’s notice created two-sets of subscribers and the implementation of TRAI’s notice would have financial repercussions on the petitioners (DTH providers). The Delhi High Court then put a stay on TRAI’s notice dated 23 January 2019 and on TRAI’s further directive of 1 May 2019.

TRAI versus Dish providers

Earlier in February 2019, TRAI had rolled out its ambitious plan for Cable and DTH TV, giving power to the consumers to choose and pay for the channels that they wish to watch. However, the ineffective implementation of the new regime and complicated to mechanism to switch to new rules rendered many TV viewers helpless and they could not or did not switch to the new plan. TRAI then asked the service providers to migrate subscribers to best-fit-plan based on their channel choices and language preferences.

However, many subscribers found themselves cheated when they realised that even after subscribing to long-term plans (half yearly or year-long subscriptions), they were still prompted by the DTH providers to pay for some channels. After consumers demanded justice from TRAI, TRAI served notice to many major dish providers including Tata Sky, Hathway and Sun Direct and other regional players.

TRAI’s new rules for DTH, Cable TV became effective on 1 February 2019. It allows users to choose their channels from a-la-carte, pre-curated bouquet channels, and free-to-air channels. The base price under the new regime is capped at Rs 154, paying which, the customers can watch 100 channels of their own choice.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

TRAI
  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Bad news for DTH subscribers; High Court stays TRAI notice against Tata Sky, Sun Direct, others
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition