Bacardi to produce 70,000 litres of hand sanitisers

In an effort to mitigate the risk of Covid-19, Bacardi India has commenced production of hand sanitisers at its co-packing facility at Jogipet in Sanga Reddy district of Telangana.

The company also plans to roll out this initiative in other states where it has co-packing manufacturing plants.

In the next 30 days, Bacardi will be producing 70,000 litres of hand sanitisers, which will be distributed primarily to district government hospitals in these states. The company is working closely with local district authorities to ensure a steady supply to the hospitals.

This initiative follows a global announcement on the company’s commitment to help produce more than 267,000 gallons (1.1 million litres) of hand sanitisers, as worldwide demand continues to exceed supply.

Bacardi-owned manufacturing sites across the US, Mexico, France, England, Italy, Scotland and Puerto Rico are already part of this effort, where the company is diverting its global production power, resources and processes to supply the much-needed alcohol essential for the increased production of hand sanitisers.

“We have always endeavoured to support local communities, especially during difficult times like these. By boosting the supply of hand sanitisers, a critical need of the hour, we hope to strengthen the fight against Covid-19,” said V Muthukumar, director for operations, Bacardi India.

The company facilities will be making use of alcohol in stock as well as set aside designated quantities of alcohol for production. All sanitisers produced will contain more than the minimum alcohol content recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Conscious of the impact on industry partners, Bacardi has also pledged $3 million globally to support bars and restaurants affected by the Covid-19 shutdown through an initiative called #RaiseYourSpirits.