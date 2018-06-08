Baba Ramdev’s UP food park row: Patanjali says never asked any incentive from Yogi Adityanath government

The Haridwar-based Patanjali Ayurved had announced to pull out its proposed mega food processing project in Greater Noida on Tuesday.

Patanjali UP food park: Even as the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government swings into action following Patanjali Ayurved’s announcement of shifting the proposed Patanjali Food and Herbal Park from Greater Noida, Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna said that the firm never asked for any incentives from the government. “We had not asked for any incentive. Under the central government’s scheme, the mega food park was sanctioned to us. There was a paper formality, as first it was sanctioned to Patanjali Ayurved. We had asked the government to allow it for another company, which has been set up,” Acharya Balkrishna told ET Now, adding that only a cabinet note was needed from the government’s side.

“We were very disappointed as everything was in the government’s knowledge. We have made crores of investments in Uttar Pradesh,” he told the channel. Notably, the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has personally assured the Baba Ramdev-led firm that a quick solution will be found soon. “Disappointed, I tweeted, and got a response from CM of the state saying that he will find a solution to this problem soon. I want to thank the CM of the state. Through this, many farmers will get employment and their prosperity will improve,” Balkrishna said.

Earlier, the Haridwar-based Patanjali Ayurved had announced to pull out its proposed Rs 6,000-crore mega food processing project in Greater Noida and blamed the state government for taking this decision. “The mega food park was coming up to make lives of farmers better. We had also asked for permission from the central government. There are paper work for which we requested state government. But due to their disappointing attitude, it couldn’t be done,” Acharya Balkrishna, MD, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the government said that the project has not been cancelled yet and that Patanjali is yet to comply with the conditions required to get final approval. Food Processing Secretary JP Meena said that the company was earlier given four months to comply with certain rules required for setting up the plant and has been granted a month’s extension to meet the conditions.