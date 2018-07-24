Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali under investigation by anti-profiteering body for not passing GST cut benefits

Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved is reportedly under investigation by the anti-profiteering body. (Image: PTI)

Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved is reportedly under investigation by the anti-profiteering body for not passing GST rate cut benefit to consumers, CNBC-TV18 reported citing an unidentified government official. According to the report, anti-profiteering (DG-AP) is investigating a complaint alleging that the consumer goods company profited from the sale of shampoo, toothpaste, cosmetics etc by not passing the benefit, following the rate cut announced by the GST Council meeting in November 2017.

The Narendra Modi government set up a National Anti-profiteering Authority under GST to protect consumers’ interest and to ensure that companies pass the tax cut benefits to them. The Directorate General of Safeguards (DGS) of the anti-profiteering body started probing similar allegations against FMCG firm Hindustan Unilever in January. News agency PTI reported in April that the DSG got a three-month extension for probing the matter. Under the anti-profiteering rules, DSG had the mandate to complete the investigation in three months but can get extensions.

The DGS also asked HUL about the prices of its entire range of products pre and post GST rate cut in November last year, the news agency reported. On November 11, 2017, the GST Council rationalised tax rates on more than 200 items, most of which were consumer goods.

In April, the DSG also sent notice to Jubilant FoodWorks seeking information if the tax cut benefits on restaurant services from 18% to 5% were passed to customers at its Dominos Pizza outlet. McDonald’s franchisees, retail shopping outlet Lifestyle International and a Honda Car dealer were also served notices for not passing GST benefit.

According to the last available figure, Patanjali Ayruved reported a 53.7% jump in its net profit at Rs 1,193.8 crore in the year ended March 2017. In January, Patanjali said that the company is partnering with e-commerce companies such as Amazon and Flipkart for selling its products online and hopes to double its revenue to about Rs 20,000 crore by next year.