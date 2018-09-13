​​​
  3. Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali takes on Amul; launches cow milk, milk products, also French fries

Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali takes on Amul; launches cow milk, milk products, also French fries

Baba Ramdev backed Patanjali on Thursday made a foray into the dairy segment with the launch of packed cow milk and other milk products.

By: | Updated: September 13, 2018 12:26 PM
Baba Ramdev's Patanjali under investigation by anti-profiteering body for not passing GST cut benefits Patanjali Ayurved already retails cow ghee and cow whole milk powder. (Image: PTI)

Baba Ramdev backed Patanjali on Thursday made a foray into dairy segment with launch of packed cow milk and other milk products. The company also launched frozen products including peas, mixed vegetables and French fries. The homegrown FMCG major has priced packed cow milk at Rs 40 per litre, lesser by Rs 2 from its peers.  Patanjali Ayurved already retails cow ghee and cow whole milk powder. Amul, Mother Dairy are a few of the market leaders in the segment.

Here is the list of products launched today by Patanjali Ayurved:

Dairy products (Cow milk, curd, chach, paneer)

Cattle feed and feed supplements

Frozen vegetables: Peas, Mix Veg, Sweet Corn, Potato Finger

Solar Panels

DIVYA JAL

(to be updated)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top