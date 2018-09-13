Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali takes on Amul; launches cow milk, milk products, also French fries

Patanjali Ayurved already retails cow ghee and cow whole milk powder. (Image: PTI)

Baba Ramdev backed Patanjali on Thursday made a foray into dairy segment with launch of packed cow milk and other milk products. The company also launched frozen products including peas, mixed vegetables and French fries. The homegrown FMCG major has priced packed cow milk at Rs 40 per litre, lesser by Rs 2 from its peers. Patanjali Ayurved already retails cow ghee and cow whole milk powder. Amul, Mother Dairy are a few of the market leaders in the segment.

Here is the list of products launched today by Patanjali Ayurved:

Dairy products (Cow milk, curd, chach, paneer)

Cattle feed and feed supplements

Frozen vegetables: Peas, Mix Veg, Sweet Corn, Potato Finger

Solar Panels

DIVYA JAL

