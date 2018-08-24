Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali challenges Ruchi Soya outcome; moves NCLT against Adani Wilmar’s winning bid

Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali has moved National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against the decision of Ruchi Soya’s lenders selecting the offer of Adani Wilmar for the bankrupt company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The NCLT will hear the matter on August 27.

Patanjali and Adani Wilmar were engaged in a long-drawn battle for Ruchi Soya. Patanjali was first chosen as the highest bidder for the company, following which Adani Wilmar was given a chance to revise its offer under a clause. Eventually, Committee of Creditors (CoC) voted to approved Adani Wilmar’s bid.

Details awaited…