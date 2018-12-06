Baba Ramdev’s mega food park plan – Massive Rs 634 cr investment, whopping 33,400 jobs by Patanjali in Andhra

A Rs 634 crore mega food park that is expected to provide employment to 33,400 people would be set up by Baba Ramdevs Patanjali group in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh.

The Patanjali Food and Herbal Park would come up on a 172.84 acre site at Chinnaraopalli village, according to a release from the chief minister's office. 

A Rs 634 crore mega food park that is expected to provide employment to 33,400 people would be set up by Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali group in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh.

The Patanjali Food and Herbal Park would come up on a 172.84 acre site at Chinnaraopalli village, according to a release from the chief minister’s office.

Ramdev met chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu Thursday afternoon and discussed the project, it said.

Core processing facilities including cold storage with blast freezer, grading packing facility for spices and grains and dry warehouse would come up at the park.

An anchor unit for juice extraction, with a capacity of 1500 tonnes per day, would also be set up with an investment of Rs 45.20 crore.

Juice, biscuit, noodles, frozen vegetables and spices processing units are likely to be set up to benefit farmers of the region in a big way, the release added.

