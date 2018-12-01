Baba Ramdev’s latest organic punch: Patanjali to join hands with Jharkhand govt to market honey, vegetables

By: | Published: December 1, 2018 5:01 PM

Upping the ante on its competitors, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved is all set to join hands with the Jharkhand government to market organic products like honey, wheat, rice and vegetables grown in the state.

Baba Ramdev said that Patanjali will buy honey, wheat, rice, pulse, vegetables and other products grown through organic farming in Jharkhand.

Upping the ante on its competitors, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved is all set to join hands with the Jharkhand government to market organic products like honey, wheat, rice and vegetables grown in the state. Speaking at the ‘Global Agriculture and Food Summit,’ Chief Minister Raghubar Das said that an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) would be signed between the state government and Patanjali Ayurved.

In a bid to boost the organic cultivation, the state government will build organic production clusters in all 24 districts, the CM said. The products would be sold under the brand name ‘Jharkhand Jaivik’.The chief minister also said pointed out that another MoU will also be signed with Patanjali for setting up a honey processing plant in the state. Baba Ramdev said that Patanjali will buy honey, wheat, rice, pulse, vegetables and other products grown through organic farming in the state. He said Jharkhand has the potential of becoming a leading state in agriculture, and Patanjali will work with the state government in making the farmers prosperous, reported PTI.

Patanjali Ayurved is involved in selling a host of FMCG products, including herbal ayurved, natural pure products, cosmetics, personal care, cattle feed and bio-fertilisers, dairy products, frozen vegetables and packaged water. Patanjali had registered around Rs 12,000 crore revenue last fiscal. The firm sells products through thousands of its retail outlets across the country.

Earlier this month, Baba Ramdev launched ‘Patanjali Paridhan,’ in the firm’s first apparel store in Delhi. Patanjali Paridhan has three brands including Aastha, Sanskar and LIVE-FIT with over 3500 variants of apparel, home textile, shoes, ornaments and accessories. The company release stated that Patanjali Paridhan will be an exclusive one-stop solution of men’s wear, women’s wear and kids’ wear. In September, Patanjali Ayurved entered into the cow milk segment by launching cow milk and other dairy products at a slightly cheaper rate than the existing market leaders.

