Baba Ramdev’s crackdown on falling sales: Patanjali launches special offers for 1st time

Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev

Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved has rolled out special offers, combo packs and discounts on several products for the first time, CNBC TV 18 reported. Launched to woo customers, the move is expected to push sales. Under this, Patanjali has included various offers such as ‘Buy 3, Get 3 free’ and 50% off on select food categories. These categories include juices, atta, oil, oats and ready to eat foods. Personal care items like shampoos, face wash have also been clubbed in the combo offer, the news channel reported. As of now, the company has launched the combo offer packs in select cities.

What moved Patanjali towards sudden concessions?

The Haridwar-based company was struggling because of declining sales in the last two financial years and it also bore the brunt of piling up stocks and expired product inventory in last fiscal. While the majority of FMCG companies witnessed a slowdown in sales in the last quarter, Patanjali has been recording lower sales for two years and it even filed a 10% decline in revenues in FY18 as compared to FY17.

Patanjali’s Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna had recently acknowledged that the company is reeling under a slowdown and has recorded sluggish growth. Speaking to ET Now, Acharya Balkrishna said that there has been a difference in sales because of rural slowdown and Patanjali has witnessed it too. “We are gradually coming out of the effects of the slowdown,” Balkrishna said.

However, remaining hopeful of recovery, Patanjali MD also said that market slowdown should not be confused with declining interest. The interest in herbal and natural products has been on the increase and so is the demand and hence, the consumption will only go up. He told the news house that the bumpy road is expected to ease down in some months as Fast Moving Consumer Goods are required by masses. “The interest in these products persist so the market won’t go down in the future,” he said earlier.