Baba Ramdev’s clarion call! Patanjali to overtake Hindustan Unilever by FY20; yoga guru explains strategy

Patanjali Ayurved targets to topple Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) from the top spot, in terms of turnover, by FY20, and become world’s largest FMCG brand by 2025, Baba Ramdev said at an event. Patanjali would acquire a few bankrupt firms, will grow its own business, work on its manufacturing and supply chain and also let good professionals join it, yoga guru explained how homegrown FMCG major plans to emerge as a leader in the country’s FMCG space.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev also talked on farm distress issue at the India Economic Conclave 2018. He said that the Indian farmer wouldn’t need loan-waivers if they can avail cheaper electricity, improved irrigation facilities, fertilisers and right MSP for their crops.

Patanjali has managed to lay foundation of the world’s largest manufacturing hub despite all odds. The company has provided employment to about 2 lakh people and it’s working closely towards to provide more, he added.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017, Patanjali had reported revenue of Rs 10,561 crore.

Meanwhile, Patanjali Ayurved in September announced its entry into the cow milk segment by launching cow milk and milk-based dairy products, targeting sales of around Rs 1,000 crore by FY2020. The FMCG major holds a target to daily sales of nearly 10 lakh litres of cow milk by FY20, he further said.

“We are aiming to have a business of Rs 1,000 crore by next fiscal. This fiscal, we would have a business of Rs 500 crore,” Baba Ramdev had then said.