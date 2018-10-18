Baba Ramdev sounds alarm to Patanjali’s competitors: Check his 3 crude warnings to HUL, Pantene, Colgate

Baba Ramdev has time and again proclaimed that Patanajli will rise to become world’s fastest growing FMCG firm, overtaking market leader HUL.

Patanjali Ayurved founder Baba Ramdev is a person who has successfully tried his hands at almost everything right from yoga to FMCG business. His firm Patanjali has risen to become one of India’s fastest growing FMCG companies, giving a tough fight to players such as HUL and Godrej. He has time and again proclaimed that Patanajli will rise to become world’s fastest growing FMCG firm, overtaking market leader HUL. Here are Baba Ramdev’s crude warnings to his competotors:

“100 saal mein to vaise hi swargiya ho jaya karte hain… to ye companiya thode din mein swargiya ho jayengi… abhi to humne inka shirshasan karvaya tha… thode dino mein inka moksha hone vala hai,” Ramdev had once told India TV . (People pass away to heaven in 100 years, these companies will also pass away to the heaven soon. So far we have only made them (companies) do Seershasana, they will get Moksha in some days

“Pantene ke pant gile ho jayegi, Colgate ka gate bandh ho jayega, Unilever ka lever dhila ho jayega,” Baba Ramdev had said in the year 2016 explaining how his company would takeover the number 1 tag in the sector very soon.

On being asked, once, that Patanjali Ayurved is eating into the market shares of the existing FMCG market leaders such as HUL and others, Baba Ramdev replied saying,”We are totally vegetarian.”

Meanwhile, speaking at an event recently, Ramdev had said that Patanjali wants to open at least 100 more stores before March next year. Adding further, Ramdev had said neither he wants to go for foreign equity nor listing on any stock exchange as Patanjali is a charitable firm. “Patanjali will not allow foreign equity or go in for a public issue,” he had said.The homegrown company had registered a turnover of Rs 10,561 crore, clocking 111 percent growth in the fiscal year 2016-17.