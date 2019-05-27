Baba Ramdev raises heat on Amul, Mother Dairy, launches Patanjali toned milk; herbal milk next

By: |
Updated: May 27, 2019 6:33:54 PM

Talking about the rival brands, Baba Ramdev said that he promotes competition and does not see either Amul or Mother Dairy as rivals.

Patanjali has launched a toned variant of its cow milk.

Baba Ramdev has raised the competition for rival milk brands such as Amul and Mother Dairy with the launch of the toned variant of Patanjali’s cow milk, the company announced. The Ayurveda company will also launch the full-cream variant soon along with a proposed ‘herbal milk’, Baba Ramdev added. The new addition to the company’s portfolio will be available for customers of Delhi NCR, Rajasthan, and some parts of Haryana and Maharashtra from 28 May.

Talking about the rival brands, Baba Ramdev said that he promotes competition and does not see either Amul or Mother Dairy as rivals. “There must be healthy competition among us since Mother Dairy and Amul are not ‘videshi’ brands”. However, Patanjali said that Cargill Oils and Wilmar will be seen as competitors for their foreign origin and Patanjali will continue to fight in the FMCG category.

Patanjali said that its own plants in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Meerut will process the milk. Also, Patanjali will be directly sourcing the produce from the dairy farmers cutting the need of a middle man. “This is a revolution and historical moment in the dairy industry,” Baba Ramdev said. Patanjali is purchasing about 4 lakh litre of milk as of now and looks to notch it up to 10 lakh litre.

Addressing reporters, Baba Ramdev said that the rival companies increased their milk prices because Patanjali was giving better remuneration to dairy farmers which forced others to do the same. Baba Ramdev also said that Patanjali will be selling the milk cheaper by Rs 4 as compared to Amul.

Previously, Acharya Balkrishna said that the company is gradually recovering from the after-effects of a consumer slowdown. Patanjali MD Acharya Balkrishna acknowledged the FMCG sector’s sluggish growth and said that the Baba Ramdev-founded company is also reeling under it. “There has been a difference and Patanjali has faced it too. We are gradually coming out of the effects of the slowdown,” he said in an interview to a TV channel.

However, with the rising interest in herbal and natural products, the company said that the market for these products will not go down in the future.

