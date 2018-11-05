Baba Ramdev launches ‘Patanjali Paridhan’ ahead of Diwali: Buy jeans for Rs 500; get 25% discount

Ramdev inaugurates Patanjali Paridhan: In his latest foray into the apparel business, Baba Ramdev on Monday launched homegrown FMCG major’s first apparel and accessory store ‘Patanjali Paridhan’ in New Delhi. The inauguration was held on the occasion of Dhanteras. Patanjali promises to open at least 200 new showrooms by 2020.

Patanjali’s first apparel store was opened at Delhi’s Netaji Subhash Place today. It is being touted as “exclusive one-stop solution showroom” of garments. The store offers variety of clothes for men, women and children under the brands Livefit, Aastha and Sanskar, the company press release said. The Patanjali’s fashion arm promises to offer around 3,000 products. The customers can avail 25 percent off on all items here for the five days from Dhanteras to Bhaiya Dooj.

The jeans that branded stores usually offer at Rs 500 can be availed at just Rs 500 in the Patanjali stores, the company press release said. The branded shirts which are sold for Rs 2,500 can be purchased at Rs 500 here, it added. Even the branded inner wear that cost Rs 500 can be availed for just Rs 100 in the stores, the release added.

“’Patanjali Paridhan’ with several products ranging from jeans, ethnic wear to accessories will be launched this Dhanteras to counter foreign companies,” Baba Ramdev had told media on Sunday.

“Like Khadi led to freedom struggle of the country, the Patanjali Paridhan will be the carrier of new revolution of economic independence in the country. Because clothing is not just a commodity, it’s statement of our self-respect, pride personality and identity which can never be compromised in life,” the company’s invite to the store inauguration had said.