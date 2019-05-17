Baba Ramdev lashes out at Amazon; here’s what made Patanjali founder angry

Published: May 17, 2019

Baba Ramdev has called out Amazon for listing products on its platform which feature pictures of Hindu gods.

Baba Ramdev has called out Amazon for selling items which hurt Hindu religious sentiments.

Baba Ramdev has jumped on board to criticize Amazon for selling toilet covers, doormats, shoes along with some other items which have Hindu religious pictures on them. #BoycottAmazon has been trending on Twitter since the images from the e-commerce giant’s website surfaced on Thursday. Amazon witnessed a backlash with Twitterati calling out the company for hurting religious sentiments. In a tweet, Patanjali’s Baba Ramdev questioned if the company would be audacious enough to use holy images from other major religions. He also asked why it is always the deities of India who are insulted. Baba Ramdev used the hashtag #AmazonInsultsHindu and Amazon Should Apologize. There is no response from Jeff Bezos’s company yet which uses third-party vendors to sell products. 

Meanwhile, Twiteratti has been scanning the website for more such products and posting the links to these items as well. However, the unverified images and several alleged links to the items are broken. It is not clear whether Amazon has itself delisted those products from the website or the links did not exist in the first place. Amazon had landed itself in a similar controversy in 2016 as well when it was found selling doormats with pictures of deities on them. However, this was not just confined to Hindu gods. The items sold by third-party vendors were then taken down by Amazon.

Here’s what people had to say on the matter-

This is not the first time a foreign company has got mired in religious controversy. Recently Hindustan Unilever also drew flak as some people found its Holi Campaign hurtful of religious sentiments. Baba Ramdev too had played desi card in the HUL controversy stating that the only agenda of the videshi companies is to make the country poor economically and ideologically.

