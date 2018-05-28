Baba Ramdev invades telecom: Patanjali to offer Swadeshi sim cards with BSNL; 2GB data and other benefits

People will also get health, accidental and life insurances. (PTI)

After making a successful foray in the consumer goods market, Patanjali on Sunday announced that it is entering the telecom sector with the launch of Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM cards, in alliance with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). Yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali offered a phone SIM card using which one would be able to make unlimited calls across the country and avail 2 GB data pack and send 100 SMSs with a recharge of just Rs 144, ANI reported. The benefits of the SIM cards would only be availed by Patanjali employees and office bearers, ANI reported. Post the full-fledged launch of the card, people can avail discount of 10 percent on Patanjali products, the report said.

People will also get health, accidental and life insurances, ANI reported. The card also comes with the medical and life insurance covers of Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively, he also said. The motive of the both Patanjali and government-owned BSNL is the welfare of the country, Ramdev said. “There are five lakh counters of BSNL and from there people can soon get Patanjali swadeshi-samradhi card,” ANI reported citing Baba Ramdev.

“Patanjali’s plan is BSNL’s best plan. In Rs 144, one can make unlimited calls from any part of the country. We are giving 2 GB data pack, 100 SMSs. The members of the Patanjali has to just show their identity and there SIM will be activated soon after some paper work,” ANI reported citing Sunil Garg, BSNL Chief General Manager.

Patanjali Ayruved reported a 53.7 percent jump in its net profit at Rs 1,193.8 crore for the year ended March 2017, as per filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC) and data platform Tofler. The revenue from operations increased 87.2 percent to Rs 9,122.2 crore in FY17.Previous year, the Patanjali group had announced 111 percent rise in its turnover to Rs 10,561 crore in FY17.