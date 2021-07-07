B Medical Systems to provide cold chain solution to 1mg’s COVID vaccination drive

Under the agreement, B Medical Systems will support 1mg's COVID-19 vaccination campaign across metros and tier 1 cities.

Luxembourg-based medical refrigeration devices firm B Medical Systems on Wednesday said it has signed a pact with online pharmacy 1mg to store and transport COVID-19 vaccines for the latter’s immunisation drive across the country.

1mg has secured several thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses and has signed up with several corporates, residential societies, and local clinics for the nationwide vaccination campaigns, B Medical Systems said in a statement.

Under the collaboration, B Medical Systems is supplying ultra-low freezers and transport boxes to 1mg for the storage and transport of COVID-19 vaccines, it said.

“The cold chain infrastructure set up by 1mg is commendable and we are extremely proud to be supporting 1mg in their nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaigns. Our products will ensure that none of the vials are exposed to temperature excursions and vaccines are administered in its fullest potency,” B Medical Systems India Pvt Ltd CEO Jesal Doshi said.

The company’s remote monitoring solutions ensure that there is an end-to-end traceability of the storage conditions, he added.

“We are proud to partner with B Medical Systems to roll out COVID-19 vaccines across India. 1mg wants to be at the forefront of COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country by leveraging our strong network and partnerships,” 1mg’s Supply Chain VP Varun Mimani said.

B Medical Systems has more than 40 years of experience in the vaccine cold chain. It is a global manufacturer and distributor of vaccine cold chain and medical refrigeration solutions.