Azim Premji’s second son Tariq joins Wipro Enterprises

Wipro Enterprises on Friday announced the appointment of Tariq Premji, the younger son of promoter Azim Premji, to the board of the company. Wipro Enterprises (P) Limited is the privately-held entity of Wipro formed after the demerger of its non-IT business in 2012. According to a company statement, Tariq has been appointed as a non-executive director on the board. Tariq is the third member of the Premji family to join the board after his father Azim Premji and elder brother Rishad Premji.

“Wipro Enterprises (P) Limited has appointed Tariq Premji as a non-executive director on the board of the company. Wipro Enterprises is a Private Limited Company and Tariq Premji’s appointment is in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013,” said the statement from Wipro Enterprises (P) Limited. “His independent objective view will add value to the board’s deliberations,” added the company.

Tariq started his association with Wipro with the family investment arm called Premji Invest. He has been on the board of Azim Premji Philanthropic Initiatives and Azim Premji Foundation — the philanthropic arms of Wipro.