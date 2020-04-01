Azim Premji’s foundation, Wipro commit Rs 1,125 crore as India battles with coronavirus

The resources generated via the contribution will be deployed to enable dedicated medical and service fraternity,

As the country continues its fight against coronavirus spread, Wipro Ltd, Wipro Enterprises Ltd and Azim Premji Foundation have committed Rs 1,125 crore combined. The resources generated via the contribution will be deployed to enable dedicated medical and service fraternity as they are in the frontline in the battle against the pandemic. Of the Rs 1,125 crore pledged, Azim Premji Foundation will shoulder the bulk of the amount at Rs 1,000 crore while Wipro Ltd’s commitment is Rs 100 crore. Wipro Enterprises Ltd has pledged Rs 25 crore for the cause. The same will be in addition to the Wipro’s annual CSR activities and other philanthropic spends of the Azim Premji Foundation, Wipro said.

“Integrated action will be taken for a comprehensive on-the-ground response in specific geographies, focused on immediate humanitarian aid, and augmentation of healthcare capacity, including containing the COVID-19 outbreak and treating those affected by it,” Wipro said in a statement. The company looks to collaborate with relevant government institutions for curbing the outbreak. Several other industrialists have also pledged support in the past in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in India. Ratan Tata-led Tata Group of companies had also announced Rs 500 crore support on Saturday. RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani has also contributed Rs 500 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM Cares fund and additional Rs 5 crore to Maharashtra state government’s fund. The billionaire industrialist had also announced setting up isolation wards and a hospital.

In the last few days, help has been pouring from India inc with Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal pledging Rs 100 crore, Mahindra & Mahindra group’s Anand Mahindra extending support for the manufacturing of ventilators and Swiggy CEO announcing that 50% of salary will go towards fighting coronavirus. Several FMCG companies such as HUL, ITC, RB, Godrej Protekt have also extended financial and non-monetary aid.