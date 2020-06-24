Ayush ministry asks Patanjali to stop advertising its Covid cure drug Coronil

The pack of Ayurvedic medicines—Swasari Vati, Coronil tablet and Anu Taila — has been priced at Rs 545.

Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali on Tuesday claimed to have developed medicines to cure coronavirus, but hours after its announcement, the ministry of Ayush directed the company to stop advertising and publicising such claims till the issue is duly examined.

“In order to make this ministry aware of the facts of the aforesaid news and verify the claims, Patanjali Ayurved has been asked to provide at the earliest details of the name and composition of the medicines being claimed for Covid treatment; site(s)/hospital(s), where the research study was conducted for Covid-19; protocol, sample size, Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, CTRI registration and results data of the study (ies),” the ministry said in a statement.

Facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study are not known to the ministry, it added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Patanjali launched medicines that it claimed have a proven efficacy in curing the novel coronavirus. The pack of Ayurvedic medicines—Swasari Vati, Coronil tablet and Anu Taila — has been priced at Rs 545.

Patanjali said that in the first phase to determine the efficacy of the medicines, a clinical-controlled study was undertaken across cities, including Ahmedabad and New Delhi, and close to 280 patients were examined. The results showed 100% recovery and no deaths. During the clinical-controlled trials, nearly 69% of the 95 patients recovered in three days while 100% recovery was achieved in seven days, mentor and founder Baba Ramdev said.

“The medicines have a 100% recovery rate within three to seven days,” he said.

The clinical trials have been stated to be jointly done by Patanjali Research Institute and NIMS University, Jaipur.

Patanjali had planned to launch the medicine kits in all its stores in the next seven days. The company also announced the launch of an app early next week to facilitate online sales of the medicines.

The ministry of Ayush has also requested the concerned state licensing authority of the Uttarakhand government to provide copies of licence and product approval details of the Ayurvedic medicines being claimed for the treatment of Covid-19.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in India, prompting certain states like Tamil Nadu to reimpose lockdown in select districts. Total cases in the country stood at over 4 lakh while deaths topped 14,000.