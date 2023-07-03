AXISCADES announces appointment of S Christopher as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director

AXISCADES Technologies, an end to end engineering and technology solutions provider, catering to Aerospace, Defence, Heavy Engineering, Automotive, Energy, Medical & Healthcare sectors, serving Global OEMs, on Monday, announced the appointment of Dr S Christopher as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director effective from June 30, 2023.

Dr S. Christopher, served as Secretary – R&D, Department of Defence, Ministry of Defense, Government of India, Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Director of the Centre for Airborne Systems, Group Director at Electronics and Radar Development Establishment (LRDE) and is presently engaged as a professor of practice in the Department of Electrical Science at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, the company said. He has been acknowledged for his contributions in the field of microwave antennas and radar systems. He has to his credit several publications, copyrights and patents.

Dr. S Christopher obtained his BE (Hons) in electronics and communication engineering from the College of Engineering, University of Madras in 1978, MTech in microwaves and radar engineering from IIT, Kharagpur, and PhD in antenna and measurement techniques from IIT Madras.

“He has had an illustrious career and is known as the man behind the indigenous Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system, from the inception to induction to the Indian Air force. He served as the Secretary to the Department of Defence R&D, Ministry of Defense, Government of India, managing critical projects including ATVP, the design house of nuclear submarine programme; ADA, the fighter aircraft design agency and the Brahmos, missile joint venture with Russia,” AXISCADES said in a statement.

“We are proud and privileged to announce the appointment of Dr S. Christopher as a board member of Axiscades Technologies. With his exceptional qualifications and extensive experience in the defense industry, we believe Dr Christopher will greatly enhance the strategic capabilities of the company and contribute significantly to enhance the company’s offerings in advanced defense solutions to our global customers and Indian Defense,” said Arun Krishnamurthi, CEO and Managing Director, AXISCADES.

The company is headquartered in Bengaluru with subsidiaries in USA, UK, Canada, Germany, India and China, and offices in Germany, France, Denmark, USA and Canada. The company has a diverse team of over 2,700 professionals working across 17 locations across North America, Europe, UK and Asia-Pacific, striving to reduce the program risk and time to market.