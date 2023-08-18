Axis My India announces partnership with Google to build People Empowerment Platform application

Axis My India announced that it is building a platform leveraging Google technology that aims to bring about a change in people’s awareness, accessibility, and utilization of a slew of services. These include Government social welfare schemes, basic day-to-day amenities, employment opportunities, and healthcare benefits. It said that the platform is expected to serve up to 250 million Indian households across the country.

Built on Google Cloud’s scalable and secure infrastructure, Axis My India’s People Empowerment Platform (PEP) application will use Google Cloud’s generative AI (GenAI) technology to provide relevant information about government schemes and desired communication/content to citizens based on their individual and family needs.

The PEP will support 13 regional languages employing Google translation API and Vertex AI for real-time translation and transliteration of information. The roll-out of PEP will be supported by Axis My India’s network of offices in more than 700 districts across India.

Pradeep Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, Axis My India, said, “By leveraging Google Cloud technologies, we aim to create an inclusive platform that truly empowers citizens with authentic information and solutions based on their needs. Axis My India’s massive scale and expertise affords us an unprecedented opportunity to bring information equity between rural and urban India through our platform. We are certain that we will achieve our ambitious goal of acting as a digital super-app for all 250 million Indian households.”

Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud India, said, “We are excited to work with Axis My India to help advance their vision with the People Empowerment Platform, backed by state-of-the-art Gen AI Cloud technologies from Google Cloud. This will help them bring government services and programs to more Indians across the country.”

Axis My India had announced the vision for PEP in 2021 in line with its Mission Himalaya – Unchi Udaan Roadmap Initiative and is currently in the advanced stages of developing this with Google, with the pilot version of the PEP app expected to launch in October 2023.