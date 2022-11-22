AWS launches second infrastructure region in India, to invest $4.4 billion by 2030

Amazon Web Services, (AWS), the cloud computing arm of Amazon.com, has launched its second AWS infrastructure region in India—the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) region, joining its existing region in Mumbai which opened in June 2016.

AWS is planning to invest about $4.4 billion (approx. Rs 36,300 crore) in India by 2030 through this new region in Hyderabad. The investment is also estimated to create an average of more than 48,000 full-time jobs annually, which will be part of the AWS supply chain in India including construction, facility maintenance, engineering, telecommunications, and jobs within the country’s broader economy.

The construction and operation of the AWS Asia Pacific Hyderabad region is also estimated to add approximately $7.6 billion (approx. Rs 63,600 crore) to India’s gross domestic product by 2030, according to AWS.

Also read| Govt needs startups as engines of innovation: Deepti Dutt, Head – strategic initiatives, Public Sector, AWS

“Starting today, developers, startups, entrepreneurs, and enterprises, as well as government, education, and nonprofit organizations, will have greater choice for running their applications and serving end users from data centers located in India. Customers will have access to advanced AWS technologies to drive innovation including data analytics, security, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI),” AWS said in a statement.

Also read| Accenture and AWS partners to upskill Indian youth for cloud careers

“The launch of the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) region supports India’s digital transformation and is part of our long-term investment in the country since opening our first office in 2011. Customers and partners in India will now have additional regional infrastructure to deploy applications with greater resilience, availability, and even lower latency,” said Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of Infrastructure Services at Amazon Data Services.

With the launch of the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region, AWS now has 96 Availability Zones across 30 geographic regions, with announced plans to launch 15 more Availability Zones and five more AWS regions in Australia, Canada, Israel, New Zealand, and Thailand. AWS regions are composed of Availability Zones that place infrastructure in separate and distinct geographic locations.

The AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) region consists of three Availability Zones that are located far enough from each other to support customers’ business continuity, and near enough to provide low latency for high availability applications that use multiple Availability Zones. Each Availability Zone has independent power, cooling, and physical security and is connected through redundant, ultra-low latency networks.

Some of the enterprises clients of AWS in India include Ashok Leyland, Axis Bank, Bajaj Capital, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Edelweiss, HDFC Bank, Tata Elxsi, and Titan.