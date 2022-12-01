AWS assures data sovereignty to clients using cloud in India

AWS, e-commerce giant Amazon’s cloud computing subsidiary, is assuring data sovereignty to companies using its cloud services in India, as regulators across countries want data to reside on their own shores.

Further, the company is also seeing technology as a big opportunity in the country as customers are increasingly looking to migrate to cloud.

“We are 100% committed to helping data sovereignty as much as possible and we provide tools for it. A customer of AWS has the entire control of the data that resides with us, they own the data. A customer has the right to decide the location where his data should reside,” Anupam Mishra, head of technology & solution architecture, AWS India and South Asia, said.

“With the Hyderabad region we have launched, our customers can keep their data in two regions – Mumbai or Hyderabad. It gives them resiliency, much lower latency across India and also allows them to do disaster recovery (DR) with primary data kept in one region and DR in another,” he said on the sidelines of the company’s annual event AWS re:Invent 2022.

Earlier this month, AWS launched its second region in India and said it was committing $4.4 billion (Rs 36,300 crore) to scale it till the end of 2030. A region is a collection of availability zones, housing data centres.

Regulators such as the RBI had mandated that all user data collected from the country should be stored within the borders of the country.

“We are seeing a good adoption of cloud technologies in India from enterprises and start-ups, and every type of business in the country has accelerated tremendously in the last few years,” he said.

“Lot of companies use cloud to quickly scale up, and they are also thinking of innovation on how can they be much more agile and competitive,” he added.

There is also no slowdown in customer spending, and AWS is seeing “great adoption” of cloud technologies across countries.

For example, Axis Bank has chosen AWS as its primary cloud provider with a plan to migrate 70% of workload to cloud over the next two years. The bank has deployed over 50 mission-critical applications (including regulated workloads) on AWS, he added.

(Travel for this report was sponsored by AWS)