Awfis opens 7th centre in Chennai, plans 4 more by 2022-end

Homegrown flex workspace provider Awfis has announced the launch of its seventh centre in Chennai, spread across 45,000 sq-ft. with 650 plus seats. The newly- launched centre, at the Prestige Metropolitan, Mount Road, is part of Awfis’ premium workspace offering, Awfis Gold. Awfis opened its first centre in Chennai in September 2020 with 1000 seats and currently has 6,000 seats.

The live centres in Chennai in prevalent micromarkets of Nungambakkam, T Nagar, Chetpet, Guindy and OMR are currently operating at over 90% occupancy. Awfis’ clientele in Chennai boasts of a mix of fast paced start-ups, SMEs and MNCs. Some of the prominent brands that have taken up space with Awfis in Chennai include Sony Pictures, Suzuki, Lenovo, Practo, WayCool, NTT and Safari.

Amit Ramani, founder & CEO, Awfis, said:“Over time, we have realigned our offerings to meet the requirements of the workforce in line with the new reality. Our continuous expansion in Chennai is a testament to the ever-increasing demand for shared workspaces across clients in the startups, SMEs, and enterprise segment. We will continue to provide world-class amenities, grade A infrastructure and build relationships with our valuable stakeholders.” Currently, Awfis has seven co-working centres in the Chennai and the company plans to open four more centers in the market the by end of 2022. At the back of strong demand for flex workspaces, Awfis has now built the largest co-working network in the country with 131 centres and 75,500 seats across 14 cities and will continue to strengthen its foothold across India to establish a network of 200 centres by end of 2022.