Awarding activity up ~15% y-o-y in August

October 5, 2020 2:45 AM

New tenders worth Rs 439 bn were floated in the month; while down ~20% y-o-y, this was higher than the FY20 average of ~Rs 432 bn.

Of these, the private sector accounted for announcements worth ~Rs 296 bn.

Investments worth ~Rs 581 bn were announced in the infrastructure sector in Aug’20 (down ~26% y-o-y).

At ~Rs 180 bn, Aug'20 awards were ~15% higher y-o-y and ahead of the past 24 months' average awarding of ~Rs 175 bn.

At ~Rs 180 bn, Aug’20 awards were ~15% higher y-o-y and ahead of the past 24 months’ average awarding of ~Rs 175 bn.

