Aviation watchdog BCAS revokes security training status of Jet Airways

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has revoked the aviation security training institute (ASTI) status of Jet Airways for non-compliance. Following a stand-off with the company’s lenders, the airline’s new promoters, Jalan-Kalrock Consortium (JKC), are yet to assume ownership of the ailing airline, leading to the revocation.

A spokesperson for JKC said, “Having received the revalidated Air Operator Certificate of Jet Airways in May 2022, we had sought the cooperation and approval of the BCAS to move the Jet Airways Aviation Security Training Institute (ASTI) to a new location in Gurugram, once the appropriate real estate for it has been identified in due course of time.”

Most airlines in India have BCAS-approved ASTIs which conduct security training for its staff, cockpit and cabin crew and other personnel at various airports. Such institutes are authorised to train personnel of other airlines as well.

The JKC spokesperson said upon the transfer of ownership of Jet Airways, the company will seek fresh approvals for a new ASTI infrastructural set-up.

“We had voluntarily surrendered the ASTIs of Jet 1.0. We confirm that the strategic decision to surrender the ASTI has no relation to the revival or re-launch of Jet Airways. Upon the transfer of ownership of Jet Airways to JKC, the security function will be reactivated and fresh approvals shall be sought for the new infrastructural set-up. It should be further noted that having an in-house ASTI is a choice made by airlines, and it is not a mandatory requirement,” the spokesperson said.

According to information on the BCAS website, India has 29 approved ASTIs, including six by the Central Industrial Security Force in Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Arakkonam. Air India has them in Delhi, Chennai and Hyderabad, while Indigo has one in Bengaluru and Vistara in Gurugram.

Jet Airways’ revised plan of returning to the skies in November is facing rough weather, following a stalemate between JKC and the airline’s lenders over pending gratuity and provident fund payments of Jet’s employees. The lenders have refused to hand over Jet Airways to JKC, forcing the latter to approach the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The lenders will respond on November 29.

Last week, JKC said it had sent several of Jet Airways’ employees on leave without pay, while the airline’s CEO and CFO had agreed to take pay cuts as the handover as per the NCLT’s process was “taking longer than expected”.